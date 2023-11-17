Gaddy Farms' Christmas lights display to reopen in time for Thanksgiving

What has been a 35-year Christmas tradition in south metro Atlanta will continue this year, despite a devastating fire at the Gaddy Farm in Fayette County. Just this week, the family announced that thanks to donations of money and materials, their light display will open on time, and once again on Thanksgiving night.

They are down to the final touches on the Christmas display at the Gaddy Farm, and they can hardly believe it. Not after a fire last summer destroyed miles of electrical wiring and some of the decorations in their 35-year Christmas display.

The Gaddys say their 36th year will happen thanks to the generosity of many generations of supporters who have made the Gaddy Farm part of their families’ tradition.

All the electrical wiring was destroyed in a barn fire last August. It takes 20,000 feet to complete. Wire poured in from all over Atlanta donated by individuals and companies.

Image 1 of 17 ▼

They rebuilt some of the decorations that were destroyed. They have added new elements to replace what could not be restored.

What continues through both new and old displays are the values of faith and patriotism that have always been hallmarks here.

A new display honors many of the supporters whose donations have made the year possible. Mike and Gwen say they feel like they’ve been living in a Hallmark movie.

The display will open on Thanksgiving Night, which is the tradition, and will run through New Year’s Day.

The Gaddy family light display has always been free of charge. If you’d like to take part in what they say has been a miracle of an experience, they ask you to consider bringing a donation to the March of Dimes or Toys for Tots with an unwrapped gift.