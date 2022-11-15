Atlanta shooting claims man's life in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12:15 p.m., officers were called out to the Gables Midtown apartments located in the 1900 block of Monroe Drive NE.

Police say officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. Police say he later died from his injuries.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood of Atlanta on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

The name of the man has not been released.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a motive and possible suspect in the case.