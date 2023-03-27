Pair of 18-year-olds arrested over shooting in Ga. Veterans State Park

Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Central Georgia for their connection to a shooting at GA Veterans State Park Sunday afternoon.

Skyler Woodham of Americus was identified as the suspected shooter. Police said Sabrina Bradshaw of Leeburg helped Woodham escape.

When a woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at Crisp Regional Hospital, investigators were immediately involved. The victim told officials that she had been shot at the state park around 2:40 p.m. following a domestic incident. The shooter fled the scene.

After identifying the suspect, the suspected accomplice and the vehicles involved, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office worked with multiple other local law enforcement agencies to track the two down.

Woodham and Bradshaw were taken into custody without incident. They remain behind bars at the Crisp County Detention Center.

The victim is still recovering in an Atlanta hospital.

"My heart goes out to the victim and the victim's family as this traumatic incident forever changes their lives," said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.