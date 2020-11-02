Georgia Department of Labor offers online appointment scheduling

For those of you who’ve been waiting to hear from the Department of Labor over unemployment questions, two things of note. There’s a new pilot program for better customer service options. And a customer service hoax, too.

Let’s get this hoax out of the way. Most Georgians seeking unemployment have been helped, but there are lingering taxpayers who are frustrated with the process. And scammers know that, so they’re calling and pretending to be from the Georgia Department of Labor.

The Labor Commission issued a warning about an automated call that claims your social security number has been compromised in Texas. And what they want you to do is press a button to talk to a representative about the next steps. It appears it’s from the Georgia Department of Labor, but it’s not.

Know that the DOL will never ask you for your nine-digit social security number to prove you are the claimant. If the labor department called you, then they already know that number. They also ask if you fell for this or got the call to report it to both your local police and to the FTC’s identity theft investigators.

If you are still waiting on your claim to be processed GDOL has launched a pilot program for its online appointment scheduler. You can request an appointment here to go over your claim. You will be assigned a two-hour window when the department will call.

You can get schedule an appointment by going online to the department’s website and going to its SPOTLIGHT section on its homepage.

