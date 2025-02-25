GA-400 southbound lanes closed for investigation near Windward Parkway

The two left lanes of GA400 southbound, just south of Windward Parkway (Exit 11), are currently closed, according to Alpharetta Police Department.

Alpharetta: Heavy police activity for an investigation shuts down several right lanes on GA-400 SB past Windward Pkwy/Exit 11. Avoid and use Roswell Rd. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/mvJENVLNON — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) February 25, 2025

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, they advised drivers to use alternate routes for the morning commute.

At that time, they said there was no estimated time for reopening of the lanes.

It appears that a death investigation is underway involving a person on the road. Police have not revealed any other details at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.