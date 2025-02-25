Expand / Collapse search

GA-400 southbound lanes closed for investigation near Windward Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 25, 2025 6:51am EST
Alpharetta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The two left lanes of GA400 southbound, just south of Windward Parkway (Exit 11), are currently closed, according to Alpharetta Police Department.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, they advised drivers to use alternate routes for the morning commute. 

At that time, they said there was no estimated time for reopening of the lanes.

It appears that a death investigation is underway involving a person on the road. Police have not revealed any other details at this time. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source

  • Information for the above was provided by Alpharetta Police Department. 

AlpharettaTrafficNews