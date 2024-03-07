Ga. 400 SB shut down in Forsyth County due to crash

All southbound lanes of Ga. 400 in Forsyth County are shut down due to a major crash that authorities say is connected to a police chase.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a Silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped off. The deputy pursued the Durango. Within three minutes additional deputies assisted by deploying stop sticks designed to deflate the tires and shutting down the southbound ramps to GA 400.

The driver continued erratically, passing additional law enforcement vehicles and struck other motorists, according to the sheriff's office.

There are reports of multiple injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting an investigation.

The driver, who deputies have not yet identified, is being investigated for suspected DUI.



Ga. 400 Southbound continues to be closed.