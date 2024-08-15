GA 400 express lanes project moves forward following board vote

The Georgia 400 express lanes will be moving forward after a vote on Thursday by the State Transportation Board of Georgia.

The board voted to approve the selection of SR 400 Peach Partners, LLC after a bidding process. SR 400 Peach Partners will design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the toll lanes, with oversight by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the State Road and Tollway Authority, in a public-private partnership.

The project will impact a 16-mile section of GA 400 between the North Springs MARTA Station in Fulton County to approximately one mile north of McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County. These lanes will feature variable-priced tolls, offering drivers a reliable option to bypass congestion. The express lanes will work using the Peach Pass, with SRTA managing customer billing.

The agreement will last for the next 50 years, during which the private sector partner will introduce technical and customer-focused innovations. These enhancements are part of a $4.6 billion total design and construction cost. The private sector partner has committed to a $4.05 billion concession payment to the state, funding the project through various financing methods. Consequently, no additional public funding will be necessary.

"We are sincerely appreciative of both teams' hard work and interest in this project. We look forward to getting underway with SR 400 Peach Partners, an innovative team of industry leaders with years of proven, comprehensive experience and expertise on complex transportation projects," said Rudy Bowen, State Transportation Board member.

The project also includes a $100 million state bond investment for MARTA’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, which will utilize the Express Lanes toll-free. The BRT will connect the North Springs MARTA Station to the Windward Parkway MARTA Park and Ride, integrating with MARTA’s Red Line train. Additionally, the successful proposer will contribute $26 million to MARTA to support the BRT build-out.

"Ongoing coordination with Georgia DOT has prepared MARTA for future growth and expanded service offerings with bus rapid transit stations being constructed with the Express Lanes," said Freda Hardage, Fulton County MARTA Board Member. "This is a wonderful opportunity for MARTA to partner with Georgia DOT, SRTA, and the private sector to create what will be a transformational project for the SR 400 corridor."

Brandon Beach, Executive Director of True North 400, added, "Adding managed lanes to SR 400, the economic engine of north Fulton County, will not only enhance mobility and reduce congestion but also pave the way for even greater economic development."

SR 400 has been a vital part of the region’s transportation network for over five decades. Jannine Miller, Executive Director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, noted, "This challenge can only be solved with innovative mobility options to keep Georgians moving."

Georgia DOT Deputy Chief Engineer Marc Mastronardi remarked, "The State carried out a rigorous and competitive procurement that will provide the next link in a regional Express Lanes network throughout metro Atlanta."

Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry emphasized the work ahead: "There still is much work to be done before construction begins next year, including completing designs, purchasing property, and permitting. We look forward to sharing with those along the project corridor the design enhancements proposed by the private sector partner."

The SR 400 Express Lanes are expected to open in 2031.