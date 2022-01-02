New Year's Day crash on GA 400 leaves 1 dead, police investigate

Police are investigating after a fatal crash on GA 400 near I-85 in the early morning hours on New Year's Day.

According to investigators, a vehicle hit a barrier wall as it was traveling on the ramp from GA 400 to I-85 South. The impact caused the car to overturn and catch fire.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a deceased driver inside a Toyota Scion.

EMS responded to the scene and pulled a passenger from the vehicle, officials said. Authorities confirmed the passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on the name of the victim.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

