Future, Metro Boomin bringing 'We Trust You' Tour to Atlanta

Future and Metro Boomin are coming together for a big North American tour, and the hip-hop stars are making a stop in Atlanta.

The frequent collaborators announced on Tuesday that they are hitting the road for the "We Trust You" Tour, which will span from July 30 to Sept. 9 and includes a stop at the Lollapalooza music festival.

The Atlanta show will take place at State Farm Arena on Aug. 8.

The tour comes after the Atlanta-based Future and Metro Boomin's two recent studio albums, "We Don't Trust You," and "We Still Don't Trust You," which were released in March and April. The first album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured the collaboration with Kendrick Lamar "Like That," which sparked a massive beef between Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, and Rick Ross. The song is now the first rap song to spend its first three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 since Drake's "Nice for What."

Tickets for the Atlanta show will first go on sale to Cash App customers on Wednesday with the general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, visit the Cash App's website.

You can find the entire list of tour dates below,

Future and Metro Boomin "We Trust You" Tour dates

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena