Funeral service held for fallen Jackson County deputy

Family, friends, and law enforcement from the region gathered in Brasleton on Monday to pay their final respects and say goodbye to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy who died from the wounds she received while responding to a domestic dispute.

Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died a week ago. Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Deputy Marshall was shot while responding to a call in Hoschton on Nov. 5.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

It was a powerful scene as Deputy Marshall's body was brought to the Free Chapel Church in a horse-drawn carriage. A sea of blue lights joined behind, having just completed a 16-mile procession through the county in her honor. Residents lined the streets to honor her life and to give her a proper sendoff.

"It just warms my heart what they do every day, and the sacrifices that they make, for the families and the community. It’s just amazing. My heart goes out to the family," said Shelly Corredor, just one member of the community to line the roads to show her support.

(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

"This is just to show support for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, to let them know we trust everything they do and put their life on, every day for us. We back the blue," Jackson County resident Bud Hill said showing his "Thin Blue Line" American flag.

Deputy Marshall was shot on Nov. 5 at a residence off Highway 124 after receiving a call asking for help to remove someone from the property. There, investigators said she was encountered by 43-year-old Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham. Investigators said Worsham pulled out a gun and pointed it at deputies. The sheriff's office said the suspect fired at the deputies and struck Marshall. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Marshall spent three days in the hospital. She never woke up. She died on the evening of Nov. 8.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died after being shot in the line of duty. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office) Expand

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Governor Brian Kemp ordered all flags across the state be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor Deputy Marshall.

Prior to working for Jackson County, Marshall has worked with the sheriff's offices in Barrow County and Habersham County, and police departments in Winder and Helen.

Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund has been set up at the Northeast Georgia Bank, 1775 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson, Georgia.

Donations can be made to the "Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall Benefit Fund" at the Northeast Georgia Bank located at 1775 Old Pendergrass Road in Jefferson or through an online GoFundMe account.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS