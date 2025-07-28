Expand / Collapse search
Funeral plans announced for Covington double homicide victims

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 28, 2025 9:01pm EDT
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Kowanda Richardson Glenn and Mikhail Glenn (Speaks Funeral Home and Cremation)

The Brief

    • Funeral arrangements for Kowanda Richardson Glenn and her son Mikhail Glenn include visitation on Aug. 1 and a Celebration of Life service on Aug. 2.
    • Willie Glenn, the husband and father, has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses related to the domestic-related double homicide.
    • The investigation into the motive behind the killings remains active.

COVINGTON, Ga. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman and her adult son who were fatally shot earlier this month in what investigators describe as a domestic-related double homicide inside their Covington home.

What you can do:

Visitation for Kowanda Richardson Glenn, 50, and her son Mikhail Glenn, 20, will be held Friday, Aug. 1, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Speaks Funeral Home & Cremations, located at 5755 Old National Highway in South Fulton.

A joint Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. at Greater White Rock Baptist Church, 2128 Tilson Road in Decatur.

Online tributes can be shared at the funeral home's website for Kowanda Richardson Glenn and Mikhail Glenn.

The backstory:

Authorities say both were killed in the early morning hours of July 17. Newton County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call around 12:20 a.m. on Oak Meadows Drive and found the mother and son dead inside the home. At the scene, deputies encountered 53-year-old Willie Glenn, who told them his wife and son had been shot.

Following an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, deputies arrested Glenn at the residence. He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the killings appeared to be domestic in nature, but a motive has not been confirmed. 

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

The Source: Speaks Funeral Home and Cremation provided the details about the services. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used. 

