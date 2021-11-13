Funeral held for Central Gwinnett High student gunned down at bus stop

Loved ones gathered to grieve for a Central Gwinnett High School sophomore who died after he was shot at a bus stop earlier this month.

A funeral was held on Saturday for 16-year-old Timothy Barnes Jr., who was found shot Nov. 2 at around 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road.

Family members were seen filing into Norcross First United Methodist Church.

One woman who attended the service hopes this tragedy will bring the community together and prevent more violence in the future.

"Just hoping and praying that the community comes together and that children should know that it's better to walk away from senseless violence," said Veronica Horne. "Two families was actually devastated by this. You have the teenager who did it and you have the teenager we're now laying to rest."

The body of 16-year-old Timothy Barnes Jr. begins a process from Norcross First United Methodist Church following his funeral on Nov. 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said Barnes was shot in the back a day after getting into an argument with his classmate 17-year-old Serar Abdi. Abdi is now being charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Friends and family of 16-year-old Timothy Barnes Jr., gathered for his funeral at Norcross First United Methodist Church on Nov. 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

Barnes' family is planning a memorial service on his birthday in February.

Friends established a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

