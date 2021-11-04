Central Gwinnett High student dies days after shooting, police say

article

The Central Gwinnett High School sophomore found shot at a bus stop earlier this week has died, the Lawrenceville Police Department said Thursday.

Police said 16-year-old Timothy Barnes Jr. was found shot Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road. Family members said a neighbor found Barnes in the middle of the street.

Barnes was rushed to an area hospital where he remained on life-support until Thursday.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Serar Abdi made his first appearance in front of a Gwinnett County Magistrate Court judge on Thursday morning in connection to the shooting. Investigators said Abdi and Barnes were classmates who live around the corner from each other and had gotten into an argument the day before the shooting.

Abdi is now being charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Serar Abdi made his first appearance in front of a Gwinnett County Magistrate judge on Nov. 4, 2021. (FOX 5)

