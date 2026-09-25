Fun Spot America Atlanta auctions off rides and games at shuttered park

The Brief Fun Spot America Atlanta is selling off all its amusement rides, arcade games and equipment in Fayette County through an online auction. Bidding for the shuttered park's inventory runs online until Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., with on-site inspection available to potential buyers. The auction follows the park's permanent closure at the end of July after decades of operating under different names in the community.



A shuttered Fayette County theme park is selling off its entire inventory through an online auction, giving buyers a chance to take home amusement rides, arcade games and park equipment.

Fun Spot America Atlanta, which closed its doors for good at the end of July, is clearing out everything from roller coasters to the kitchen sink.

Fayetteville amusement park auction

What we know:

Fun Spot America Atlanta has turned to an online auction site, bramsey.com, to liquidate all items at its former park in Fayette County.

The auction includes roller coasters, kiddie rides, bumper cars, bumper boats, a 50-foot drop ride and a carousel with a current bid of $10,000.

Dozens of classic 1980s and modern shoot 'em up arcade machines, skee ball games and restaurant equipment are also up for bid.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated how much total revenue the park hopes to raise from the auction, nor have they confirmed if any specific local businesses have placed bids on the arcade machines.

Historic property auction details

The backstory:

The Fayette County amusement park originally opened in the early 1990s as Dixieland Fun Park.

Fun Spot America bought the property in 2017 and operated the attraction until deciding to close permanently at the end of July.

Prior to the online auction, Six Flags purchased a brand-new looping roller coaster from the park, taking that specific ride off the bidding block.

Bidding process and schedule

What's next:

The online auction will remain open until Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. Prospective buyers are permitted to inspect the items in person at the park site until the bidding officially closes.