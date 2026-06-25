After nearly three decades, Fun Spot America shuts down Georgia park

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The Brief Fun Spot America announced Thursday that its Fayetteville theme park will permanently shut down later this summer. The amusement park will maintain regular daily hours for guests before its final day of operation on Aug. 2. Officials confirmed that season passes and gift cards will remain valid at the company's Florida locations.



Fun Spot America will permanently close its Atlanta-area theme park in Fayetteville following its final day of operation on Aug. 2.

Chief Executive Officer John Arie Jr. stated that shutting down the location was an extremely difficult decision for the family-owned company.

Fayetteville park shutting down

What we know:

Fun Spot America announced that its location in Fayetteville will permanently close its gates on Aug. 2. Normal daily park operations will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 a.m. through that final date.

Season passes and gift cards remain valid at the Georgia location until the closure. After Aug. 2, the company will continue to honor them at its flagship parks in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida.

Park future remains unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what will happen to the Fayetteville property or the rides after the park permanently shuts down. The company has also not disclosed specific reasons behind the sudden decision to close the park.

Company leaders express gratitude

What they're saying:

"This was an extremely difficult decision," said John Arie Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America. "Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families could have fun together."

Arie added that the company is deeply grateful for the dedication of its staff and the support received from the Fayetteville community. Management stated they are committed to treating employees with respect and providing support resources during the transition.

Amusement park details

The backstory:

The company opened its first five-acre Florida attraction on Dec. 24, 1997, and has since grown to more than 150 acres across three unique locations. The flagship Orlando park features 33 attractions, including Florida's only wooden roller coaster, White Lightning, while the Kissimmee park offers 29 attractions.

Florida locations stay open

What's next:

Fun Spot America will continue normal operations at its popular Florida theme parks in Orlando and Kissimmee. Information regarding outstanding group events, field trips, and other park reservations in Georgia will be shared with affected guests in the coming weeks.