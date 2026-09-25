Youth soccer team loses East Point field after six-year partnership

The Brief Oz Pizza and Soccer in the Streets are at an impasse after more than five years over pitch usage in East Point. The non-profit pulled its teams from the donated field and lacks a permanent home field in the city. Children are practicing in West End while Soccer in the Streets searches for a new East Point location.



A local pizza shop and a youth soccer organization have reached an impasse after more than five years, leaving young players in East Point without a permanent home field. The dispute centers on parking, field maintenance and practice schedules next to Oz Pizza.

East Point soccer conflict

What we know:

Oz Pizza owner David Howard said soccer practices take up parking for his regular customers, and his business handles pitch maintenance, taxes and rent while the program pays nothing. Soccer in the Streets Executive Director Kaseem Ladipo said the non-profit brings hundreds of families and high-profile partners to communities.

What we don't know:

Soccer in the Streets has not announced where its new permanent location in East Point will be located. Officials have not confirmed when a new field agreement will be finalized.

Youth team relocation

The backstory:

Oz Pizza donated the once-vacant space next door to create a mini soccer pitch for the youth program. Howard asked the program to end practices at 6 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m. to protect his business's parking, but the two sides could not reach an agreement.

What they're saying:

Parent Jonas Jenkins said families learned last Wednesday was their final practice at the East Point pitch. "We brought business there. We brought life there," Jenkins said. "I can't imagine it is hurting his business to have people there who go inside and purchase things from him."

Search for new pitch

What's next:

Soccer in the Streets pulled its teams from the East Point location, leaving the pitch vacant again. Young athletes are practicing in Atlanta at West End while the organization seeks partners in East Point for a new site.