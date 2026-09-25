Authorities arrest 145, seize drugs and guns in Operation Wildfire

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The Brief A 45-day joint law enforcement initiative called Operation Wildfire resulted in 145 arrests in Richmond County, according to authorities. Officers seized 54 illegal firearms alongside fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to law enforcement officials. The operation was led by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office with support from federal, state, and local partners, according to authorities.



A 45-day multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting violent crime and narcotics in Richmond County resulted in 145 arrests and the seizure of drugs and guns, according to federal and Georgia authorities.

What we know:

Operation Wildfire was conducted from July 22 through Sept. 5 and was led by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit, according to officials.

According to authorities, the sheriff's office received assistance from federal, state, and local partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, the Georgia Attorney General's Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Georgia State Patrol.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the 145 total arrests included 79 felony arrests and 30 suspected criminal street gang members.

Law enforcement officers seized 54 firearms, four vehicles, and $44,811 in cash, according to officials. Authorities also reported seizing more than 1.16 pounds of fentanyl, 66 pounds of marijuana, more than 450 grams of cocaine, 106 grams of methamphetamine, 386 oxycodone pills and 16 alprazolam pills during the operation.

FBI Atlanta said the operation targeted wanted suspects and individuals involved in gang activity, illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking,

What they're saying:

Federal law enforcement officials affirmed their ongoing commitment to joint local operations following the conclusion of the effort:

"The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to disrupt violent crime and hold dangerous offenders accountable," federal officials said in a statement.

Sheriff Eugene Brantley released a statement following the sweep, emphasizing the effort to curb violent crime.

"Operation Wildfire demonstrates the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's commitment to protecting our community and holding those who engage in violent crime, gang activity, illegal firearms possession, and narcotics trafficking accountable," Brantley said. "Our message is clear: we will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety of our community, and we will continue working every day to make Richmond County safer."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a full roster of the 145 individuals arrested or detailed specific pending court dates for those charged during the operation.