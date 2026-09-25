Cat tests positive for rabies, attacks 2 in Norcross, officials say

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The Brief A cat tested positive for rabies after attacking two people in Norcross on Thursday, according to Gwinnett County officials. The attack happened near the 4300 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, officials stated. Health officials urge anyone exposed or who spots an oddly behaving animal to seek immediate care and notify authorities.



County officials are warning residents after a cat tested positive for rabies following an attack on two people in Norcross on Thursday.

What we know:

The incident happened near the 4300 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health confirmed Friday that the cat tested positive for the rabies virus after attacking two individuals in the area.

Rabies attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early human symptoms include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

County officials urge all pet owners to verify that their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Under state health veterinary guidelines, unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a strict four-month quarantine and receive a vaccine one month prior to release.

As Gwinnett officials address the Norcross exposure, the Georgia Department of Health announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services program is launching a multi-county rabies prevention campaign across North Georgia to vaccinate raccoons against the virus.

Beginning in October, crews will distribute more than 500,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, and Whitfield counties. Helicopter drops in cities like Dalton, Rome, and Calhoun will begin around Oct. 7, followed by airplane drops starting around Oct. 20.

What you can do:

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a stray or potentially rabid animal should seek immediate medical care, inform health providers of the exposure, and contact GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 to reach the on-call epidemiologist.

Unusual animal behavior can be reported to the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or current medical conditions of the two people attacked.

Officials have not specified whether the cat was a stray or a domesticated pet, or if any other animals in the area were exposed.