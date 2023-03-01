Fulton teacher accused of filming student using the bathroom

The Fulton County School District is investigating after a Renaissance Middle School student told family members a female teacher recorded him using the bathroom at school.

"He says, ‘I want to tell you what happened at school today.’ I said, ‘OK,’ and when he started telling me, I said, ‘Wait. What did you say?’" the child's grandmother Barbara Pickett told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes,

The child told his grandmother that the alleged incident happened inside a boys' restroom at the school on February 16, and that the teacher showed the video to his classmates.

"He said, ‘She was videoing us on her phone. It was me and two other boys. They were washing their hands, and I was urinating,’" Pickett said. "He said, ‘Well, she cast it on the screen board in the classroom.’ I said, ‘Well, who was in there?’ And he said, ‘Everybody, and she turned it on and let everybody see we were in the bathroom, and I was peeing.'"

Pickett immediately called Renaissance to report what happened.

A school district spokesperson told FOX 5:

"Once a report was made, Fulton County Schools took immediate action, and the employee is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation."

Pickett said the 12-year-old boy's classmates have been bullying him since the incident. She said her grandson is upset and confused.

"He said, ‘Nana, she can do that?’ I said, 'No, she can't do that," Pickett said. "He said, 'I didn't want her to film me peeing.' And then when she put it on the board, he said, ‘I was embarrassed the kids were teasing and saying things.’ He said only one kid said, 'That's inappropriate.'"