Fulton County's Robb Pitts champions fiscal restraint and healthcare investments

The Brief Robb Pitts remains focused on infrastructure and services, including a new hospital in South Fulton County, despite facing challengers and questions about his age. Pitts emphasizes fiscal restraint, highlighting his record of avoiding property tax increases and prioritizing federal grant preservation for Fulton County. He is advancing healthcare and senior services projects, along with a truck-driving school to enhance local job prospects.



Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says he has no plans to slow down, despite a growing field of challengers and questions about his age, as the campaign season for next year’s election begins to heat up.

What they're saying:

"I have the job that so many want," Pitts said. "And I’m not giving it up anytime soon."

Pitts, who has led the county commission for years, says he remains focused on delivering new infrastructure and services to residents across Georgia’s most populous county, including major investments in healthcare, senior services, and workforce development.

"First and foremost is a brand-new hospital in South Fulton County, sorely needed there," Pitts said. "The first phase of that, my effort, in conjunction with Grady Hospital, we’ve broken ground on a freestanding emergency room facility in South Fulton County."

The 45-acre project is expected to be developed in three phases, according to Pitts: an emergency room facility, followed by medical office buildings, and eventually, a full-service standalone hospital.

Pitts also pointed to his long-standing commitment to fiscal restraint.

"If out of touch means voting against a property tax increase, then maybe I am out of touch," he said.

He highlighted his record of avoiding millage rate hikes as a point of pride, saying his goal has always been to "keep property taxes down."

At age 84, Pitts has faced criticism about his age. If re-elected, he would be 89 at the end of his next term. But the chairman brushed off the concerns, saying longevity is an asset, not a liability.

"I’ve been too busy prioritizing Fulton County to slow down," he said.

Pitts added that he has been actively working in Washington to protect federal grants promised to the county.

"With the situation that is going on in Washington, I am there trying to preserve grants, money, that has been promised to Fulton County, that we are in the process of losing because of the attitude that is going on in Washington now," he said.

In addition to healthcare investments, Pitts says he is pushing forward two new multipurpose facilities for seniors, one in North Fulton, the other in South Fulton, and a truck-driving school designed to boost local job prospects.

"That will train some 500-plus students each year. High-paying jobs. Logistics and truck driving," Pitts said.

What's next:

Two of Pitts’ fellow commissioners, Marvin Arrington Jr. and Dana Barrett, have already announced plans to run against him in the May 2026 Democratic primary.

"Commissioner Arrington, he’s like family to me," Pitts said. "The other one, that’s a piece of work. I won’t even address that, been here two years and didn’t even know where the bathrooms are."

The primary race is expected to draw attention as the county’s leadership faces increasing scrutiny and change.