Fulton County sheriff’s office honors slain deputy with domestic violence warrant roundup

The Brief The Fulton County Sheriff's office initiated its second annual domestic violence warrant roundup, named "Operation: Take a Stand", to honor Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson who was a victim of domestic violence. Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson and her brother were killed by her husband almost three years ago, an event that deeply affected the department and inspired the initiative to combat domestic violence. The roundup operation, corresponding with domestic violence awareness month, has successfully resulted in 14 arrests by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies actively searched for suspects by going from house to house, with the mission to target those in Fulton County and the metro Atlanta area wanted for domestic violence offenses. Despite the tragedy, Brown-Jackson’s mother finds comfort in the fact that the operation and the department's efforts keep the memory of her daughter and son alive and contribute to preventing further domestic violence incidents.



The Fulton County Sheriff’s office is taking a stand against domestic violence. This week, the department kicked off its second annual domestic violence warrant roundup in honor of one of its own.

"We’re going to keep Shakeema’s memory alive," Captain Nevel Phillips told FOX 5.

For Phillips and other members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, domestic violence awareness month is personal.

"One of our own, Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson, was taken from us in an act of domestic violence," he said.

It’s been nearly three years since Deputy Brown Jackson and her brother were both fatally shot by her husband—leaving her mother Zona Inman to take care of her young son.

"Mentally it messes up your mind to go through something so tragic with your two children," Inman told FOX 5.

She says just days ahead of the anniversary, the pain hasn’t faded.

"This is a child who love the Lord, love people, would give the shirt off her back for anybody and my son too," she stated.

From heartbreak came "Operation: Take a Stand". So far, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office initiative has led to 14 arrests.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling Wednesday as deputies went from house to house looking for suspected domestic abusers.

"What we do is target offenders in Fulton County and the metro Atlanta area that are wanted for domestic violence related offenses," he explained. "We care, we hear you and we’re not going to let it keep happening on our watch."

Brown-Jackson’s mother tells FOX 5 though she misses her children every day, she is grateful that in some way, her daughter is still helping others.

"I thank them so much for honoring my daughter and my son as well with this domestic violence (round-up) because it’s gonna make a difference," she said.

The operation will continue through Thursday. Brown-Jackson’s mother says the family will hold a balloon release in remembrance of her life this weekend.