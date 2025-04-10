Apartment complex shootout leads to police chase in Marietta

Marietta police are working to figure out why gunmen opened fire at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Officials say two men were injured in the shooting on Williams Drive off of Canton Road. Eight other men have now been taken into custody for questioning.

What we know:

Marietta police tell FOX 5 that they responded to the Lakeside at Town Center apartments at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of gunfire.

One woman who lived at the complex told 911 operators that a bullet had entered her apartment but had not hit anyone. Numerous other cars and homes were hit.

The scene at the Marietta apartment complex. (FOX 5)

The callers were able to describe the car used in the shooting as a black BMW sedan, officials say.

Officials say the vehicle was spotted by officers fleeing the area and tried to pull it over. Instead of stopping, investigators say the car sped off, leading to a chase that ended at the intersection of Polk Street at Mountain View Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the road, hit a power pole, and ended up on its side.

The aftermath of the police chase through Marietta. (Marietta Police Department)

Investigators say they took five men into custody and found multiple guns in the car.

Dig deeper:

Around the same time the chase was going on, a group that was at the shooting scene arrived at Kennestone Hospital. Two men in the group were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are now working to interview witnesses and examine security footage to learn what exactly caused the possible shootout.

What we don't know:

Authorities say eight people have been brought back to Marietta Police Department's headquarters for questioning. That number includes the five arrested after the chase and the two men who were shot. Investigators do not know if all the suspects involved in the shooting are in custody at this time.

The names of the victims and possible gunmen have not been released.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Marietta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.