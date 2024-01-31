Fulton County schools investigating possible security breach of computer systems

article

Fulton County school officials are investigating a possible breach of some of its computer systems that may have accessed personal information.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Fulton County Schools said they have become aware of a "security incident" in which one or more students at Alpharetta's FCS Innovation Academy accessed "certain Information Technology systems."

The school system has worked to contain the incident and is monitoring the security of the computer system. It has also reached out to external partners and local law enforcement to review the network to see the extent of the breach.

At this time, officials are not sure if any data was accessed from the district's computer system.

"This is a matter of utmost importance and is currently under investigation," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the breach to contact the Fulton County School System.

The security breach does not appear to be connected to a cyberattack in the county that disrupted multiple government systems and left many public services offline.