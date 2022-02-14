Fulton County residents can get free COVID-19 test kits

Fulton County is making easier for residents to get COVID-19 tests.

Monday, the county began distributing at-home test kits at select health centers and libraries.

"Our test kit distribution partnership is the latest in Fulton County’s efforts to restore our community to health," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "The first COVID-19 cases in Georgia were identified in Fulton County on March 2, 2020. Nearly two years later we are still working to bring every possible resource to help our residents stay healthy and safe."

Residents can get up to two kits.

"The Fulton County Board of Health is proud to work with our partners at Fulton County Government in getting COVID-19 home testing kits directly to the communities we serve," says Lynn A. Paxton, M.D., M.P.H., Fulton County District Health Director. "As we continue to recommend members of the public be up-to-date with vaccinations against COVID-19, we are pleased to provide this valuable tool to promptly detect a COVID infection and help residents to take early precautions."

This is all on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

"With the combined expertise and resources of Fulton County Government, the Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, we have been able to deliver world-class service to our residents throughout our pandemic response," said Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. "This is the latest element in that effort."

The county purchased about 100,000 kits with funds from a health equity grant.

"Fulton County is pleased to partner with the Board of Health for our home test kit initiative," said Pamela Roshell, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services & Public Works. "We share a commitment to strengthening health equity and access for our residents."

The kits are available at the following locations during normal operating hours:

Fulton County Board of Health Centers

• Fulton County Board of Health Clinic, 10 Park Place South SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

• Adamsville Health Center, 3700 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

• College Park Regional Health Center, 1920 John Wesley Avenue, College Park, GA 30337

• Neighborhood Union Health Center, 186 Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

• Oak Hill Child & Adolescent Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

• North Fulton Regional Health Center, 3155 Royal Drive, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Fulton County Libraries

• East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point 30344

• Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213

• Hapeville Library, 525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville 30354

• Northeast Spruill Oaks Library, 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek 30022

• Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton 30009

• Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway, Palmetto 30268

• Roswell Library, 115 Norcross Street, Roswell 30075

• Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mt Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs 30328

• Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta, GA 30331

• South Fulton Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City 30291

• College Park Library, 3647 Main Street, College Park 30337

• Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, Atlanta 30312

• Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta 30310

• Cleveland Avenue Library, 47 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta 30315

• Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009

