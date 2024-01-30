Fulton County receives $62M award to widen State Route 9

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded $118 million for road work projects around the state, and many of the big planned improvements will be in metro Atlanta.

The largest single investment, which is valued at over half the total awarded at $62 million, will go toward widening over 3 miles of State Route 9 from Windward Parkway to the Forsyth County line in Fulton County.

Around $36 million will go toward three road resurfacing projects - the largest of which is Muscogee County on SR 22/540.

The transit agency has already awarded $16 million to three bridge projects, including the construction of a 0.3-mile bridge over the Hudson River in Franklin and Madison counties.

Fulton and Gwinnett counties will receive part of a $3.7 million awarded to enhance intersections on Holcomb Bridge Road and Spalding Drive.

In total, GDOT estimates it has spent $1.08 billion in Fiscal Year 2024, which started on July 1, 2023.