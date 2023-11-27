Ex-Fulton County jailer fired over nudes, contraband and inappropriate costume

The vice chairman of the Fulton County Commission says enough is enough. Commissioner Bob Ellis, who represents Dist. 2, says he has lost confidence in Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat following a series of deaths and problems at the Fulton County Jail.

FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor has learned the latest problem involves a detention officer dressing as an inmate for Halloween, among other serious allegations.

That detention officer, identified as Jessie Scott, has been fired.

Jessie Scott

"It may be a tough job, but he signed up to do it," Ellis said.

Jessie Scott, 23, was hired last December. He has been accused of quickly crossing the line and not only violating his oath of office, but also committing crimes.

According to court documents, Scott sent nude and pornographic images to several inmates while serving as a detention officer.

Those same court records indicate Scott also lied and told inmates he was a sheriff's deputy and received $4,000 via his Cash App account to provide contraband to inmates.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jessie Scott

The accusations are most disturbing to Ellis who says the avalanche of problems at the jail all point to one man: Sheriff Pat Labat.

"I'm glad the individual was terminated as he should have been, but it's why do these sort of incidents keep reoccurring?" Ellis asked. "At some point in time, you look at the total picture of things and say, 'Hey, there is a pattern of concern here. These aren't isolated incidents.'"

Ellis says it is all just too much.

"There's gonna be instances that occur and folks get that, but it's more the pattern and plethora of incidents that have occurred. Layer on top of that the deaths that have occurred, and maybe the inattention to care that may have happened there," he said.

Commissioner Ellis tells FOX 5 the commission funded $188 million for the sheriff's office this year with little to show for it.

"We have provided significant funding and there has not been a return," Ellis said.

FOX 5 reached out to the sheriff's office for comment but they declined, citing an ongoing investigation.