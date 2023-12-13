Fulton County looking for 2024 election poll workers

Fulton County's Department of Registration and Elections is looking for individuals to serve as poll workers in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Primary, General, and Runoff Elections. To be eligible, candidates must be registered voters and attend a scheduled Poll Worker training class.

To make the recruitment process accessible, the department has organized a series of poll worker recruitment fairs at various locations and times:

Dec. 16

Morning Session: 10 a.m. - Noon
Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City

Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City

Evening Session: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Flicks & Flurries on Town Green at Alpharetta City Hall 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Flicks & Flurries on Town Green at Alpharetta City Hall 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Dec. 19

Session: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
North Fulton Service Center Room 212 7741 Roswell Rd Northeast, Sandy Springs

North Fulton Service Center Room 212 7741 Roswell Rd Northeast, Sandy Springs

Moreover, additional recruitment fairs are scheduled for January 2024:

Jan 9 and Jan 10, 2024

Session: 9 a.m.
Godby Road Community Center 2300 Godby Road, College Park

Godby Road Community Center 2300 Godby Road, College Park

Jan. 20, 2024

Session: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
City of Roswell City Hall 38 Hill St, Roswell

City of Roswell City Hall 38 Hill St, Roswell

Applicants, aged 16 or older, must be United States citizens proficient in reading, writing, and speaking English. Eligible candidates should either live, work, or reside in an adjoining county (Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglass, Fayette, Forsyth, and Gwinnett counties).

In addition to the aforementioned locations, recruitment fairs in Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton, East Point, and Union City are also in the pipeline. Successful poll workers can earn up to $400 on Election Day.

Applications to become a poll worker for the 2024 Election are now open. For more information, interested individuals can visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.