Protective order issued in connection to Georgia election interference case

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has granted a protective order requested by District Attorney Fani Willis' office in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants.

The order was requested after the lawyer for defendant Misty Hampton leaked videos of Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis being interviewed by Fulton County prosecutors.

The lawyer defended his actions on Wednesday saying he felt the public had the right to know.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the state and nearly all of the remaining defendants agreed to a proposal under which the DA's office will designate which discovery material is sensitive and should be withheld from the public before the trial. The defendants will have the opportunity to challenge any such designation before a ruling is made.

Not everyone was in agreement with the issuance of a protective order.

Tom Clyde, who is counsel for multiple media agencies, argued that the order would give the state too much power, including deciding what’s newsworthy.

"This structure would have to have standards in place that would limit decisions, otherwise both parties could, just as a matter of convenience, agree to keep all this confidential," said Clyde.

Attorney Catherine Bernard, attorney for Jeffrey Clark, also objected to the order.

"We do not believe that this protective order is necessary given the fact that the information relevant to this case and discovery is almost all information that is of public import, public availability and public record," said Bernard.

Ellis and Powell were indicted along with Trump and 16 others on charges they worked to overturn the state's election results in 2020. They, along with Kenneth Chesebro and Scott Hall, took plea deals.

