Trump Georgia election case: DA asks for protective order after leak of videos

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a judge to enter a protective order over materials related to her office's case against former President Donald Trump and his allies over alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 election.

The request was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County on Tuesday. In the document obtained by FOX 5, Willis asked the court to schedule an emergency hearing and enter a temporary order prohibiting the disclosure of discovery materials by anyone involved.

Willis' request comes a day after ABC News and the Washington Post published footage of Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, and Scott Hall being questioned by prosecutors. The four former defendants in the county's RICO indictment had previously taken plea deals and agreed to cooperate in Fulton County's investigation.

In part of the footage shared by ABC News, Ellis tells prosecutors that Trump's deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino told her "the boss" wouldn't leave the White House after losing the election.

"He said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power,’" Ellis said. "And I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize.’ And he said, ‘We don’t care.’"

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Willis had previously requested the protective order on discovery materials in September, but a judge has not issued a court order at this time.

"These confidential video recordings were not released by the State to any party other than the Defendants charged in the indictment, pursuant to the discovery process as required by law," Willis wrote in her request for the emergency protective order.

In emails shared by Willis in her request, the counsel for Black Voices for Trump director Harrison Floyd said it was sent from their team before sending another email saying that his message was a "typo."

Willis claimed that the leaking of the videos was "clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial."

To prevent any more confidential recordings from being passed to the media, prosecutors said they will require defendants to go to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to view them in person and take notes.

