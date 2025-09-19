Fulton County Jail reaccredited for inmate healthcare by nonprofit

article

The Brief Fulton County Jail reaccredited for inmate healthcare standards. Assessment reviewed patient care, treatment, safety, and disease prevention. Sheriff Pat Labat said the recognition reaffirms a commitment to change.



The Fulton County Jail has regained accreditation for meeting nationally recognized standards in inmate healthcare.

What we know:

A team of physicians and medical experts assessed the jail for compliance in key areas including patient care, treatment, safety, and disease prevention.

The accreditation was given by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare, a nonprofit dedicated to improving healthcare for inmates.

What they're saying:

Following the announcement, Sheriff Pat Labat released a statement saying, "This accreditation sends a clear message that we are moving in the right direction and reaffirms our commitment to real change."

Fulton County Jail remains under scrutiny as federal officials press for improvements following a critical U.S. Department of Justice report released in late 2024. The investigation found the jail violated inmates’ rights, highlighting the death of Lashawn Thompson, whose family later received a $4 million settlement after his body was discovered in a cell covered with sores attributed to insect bites.

RECENT STORIES

In August, county commissioners approved a $1.1 billion plan to renovate the aging facility, though Sheriff Pat Labat has argued a new jail should be built instead. Just days after the budget passed, a court-appointed monitor reported that the jail continues to suffer from severe staffing shortages, raising ongoing concerns about safety.