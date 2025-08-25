Fulton County approves $8.8M for supplemental jail staff, overtime

The Brief The funding will take effect in September. Double overtime will continue through the end of the year, provided the county receives proof of timekeeping and employee location within 60 days. On Thursday, a court-ordered staffing report found the Fulton County Jail to be dangerously understaffed.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $8.8 million to increase staffing and cover double overtime at the Rice Street jail.

What we know:

The funding, approved Wednesday, will take effect in September. Double overtime will continue through the end of the year, provided the county receives proof of timekeeping and employee location within 60 days. The county announced the funding Monday.

Dig deeper:

On Thursday, a court-ordered staffing report was delivered to officials. It found the Fulton County Jail to be dangerously understaffed, with vacancy rates topping 70% on some shifts. The report also cited unsafe housing floors, inoperable beds, overcrowded intake cells and widespread maintenance failures.

The recommendation for double overtime was listed in the report.

The backstory:

The jail has faced years of scrutiny for severe overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and unsafe conditions.

Federal investigators say inmates are frequently exposed to violence, unsanitary living spaces, inadequate medical and mental health care, and excessive uses of force by staff.

More than 30 people have died in Fulton County custody since 2021, prompting lawsuits, public outcry and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the jail violates inmates’ constitutional rights.

Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat has pushed for a new jail, but that request was denied. Instead, commissioners voted earlier this year to spend $300 million renovating existing facilities.