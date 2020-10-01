Fulton County is first in the state to launch a Mobile Voting Unit

Voters in Fulton County will be the first in Georgia to utilize a new early voting tool.

Elections leaders introduced the county’s first Mobile Voting Unit today. A second one will arrive in the next week or so. It’s an effort to encourage residents to participate in early voting.

The Mobile Voting Unit will travel across the county once early voting begins on October 12. Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says this will help voting become easily accessible to everyone in the county in what is expected to be a high turn-out election.

“Our goal is to have 40% of our citizens to vote early and 40% to vote by absentee ballots which leave only 20% of the voters on Election Day,” says Chairman Pitts.

Fulton County voters faced long lines in the June Primary Election. Many poll workers pulled out last minute due to fears of COIVD-19, and others struggled to fix issues with the state’s new voting machines.

Chairman Pitts say, “We obviously had challenges back in June, and we took those challenges as an opportunity to do better and we’ve done that. I set up a task force to make recommendations to the Board of Registration and Elections; the recommendations were accepted by the board and one of the recommendations was making it easier, making it more accessible to voters.”

Chairman Pitts says the county has also added more than 80 new polling locations to help things run smoothly on Election Day. All previous poll workers have gone through refresher training and all-new poll workers will also shadow an experienced poll worker as part of their more extensive training.

There will also be technician stations at each polling station to help with any issues.

There is also a new mobile phone app called “Fulton County Votes” with all election information for residents to successfully cast their ballots. That includes a list of locations for all ballot drop boxes.

