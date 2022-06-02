Raffensperger to appear before Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to appear before a special grand jury today in an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state. Raffensperger was subpoenaed to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury. Five other people in his office have received subpoenas to appear in early June and the office has received a subpoena for documents. State Attorney General Chris Carr has received a subpoena to appear June 21.

<<<FOX 5 Atlanta Live Blog on Trump special grand jury. Click or tap here to refresh.>>>

FOX 5 sat down with Raffensperger on Wednesday. When asked if he was nervous about testifying, Georgia's election chief said "not at all."

"We followed the law, and we followed the constitution," he said. "I heard what the President said, and I understand that he has tremendous positional power, but also I know that we followed the law, and we followed the constitution."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team had the opportunity Wednesday to sit down with the full special grand jury. A source told the FOX 5 I-Team's Dale Russell the team gave grand jurors an overview of what Willis' office has already learned from some 50 witnesses who volunteered information along with a blueprint of what is to come.

A number of Fulton County Sheriff's deputies were on hand, some with rifles, others with bomb sniffing dogs, outside the Fulton County Courthouse. Security was stepped up after the district attorney received threats after she announced the formation of the special grand jury.

Speaking to FOX 5 in May, Willis said, "I don't think this is a joke."

Twenty-three grand jurors and three alternates were chosen on May 2. Part of the session was shown live to the public. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, told grand jurors they will be investigating actions surrounding the 2020 general election.

The Fulton County special grand jury will examine whether anyone broke the law during the tumultuous days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital.

Anyone, including former President Donald Trump.

On a recorded phone call following his election defeat, the then-President directly urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out what Trump considered to be fraudulent votes which would give him the electoral victory.

"We are looking at the issues surrounding the 2020 election. That call is part of that investigation," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the I-Team.

The grand jury is also expected to hear testimony regarding Rudy Giuliani's claims before the Georgia legislature of stolen votes - claims that have been debunked.

RAFFENSPERGER: TRUMP CALL TO ‘FIND’ VOTES IN GEORGIA WAS A THREAT

Another topic for review, Sen. Lindsey Graham's call to Raffensperger when Graham asked Raffensperger if he could throw out all the absentee ballots in a county that had a high number of mismatched signatures on mail-in votes.

A spokesperson for Graham called it "a ridiculous accusation." While acknowledging the call, he said Graham "never asked the Secretary of State to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone."

"The right to vote is very, very important. Making sure that that's not tainted or that it's not impacted in any way, it is a very serious thing," Willis said.

It's not clear what if any charges Willis could choose to pursue against Trump or anyone else. In a letter she sent to top-ranking state officials last year, she said she was looking into "potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election's administration."

Grand jurors will have up to a year to complete their investigation.

Advertisement

FOX 5 reached out to former President Trump's office for comment regarding the special grand jury. We have not heard back.