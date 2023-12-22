Fulton County gears up for 2024 homelessness snapshot with annual Point In Time Count

Fulton County is gearing up for the 2024 Point In Time Count, which provides a "snapshot" of homelessness in all Fulton County cities outside of Atlanta.

"We work with volunteers and community leaders to locate homeless encampments," Fulton County Homeless Division Manager Dawn Butler told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "Also, we partner with shelter providers to determine how many individuals were homeless, either sheltered or unsheltered homeless."

The county is recruiting about 150 volunteers to canvas the 14 cities in its jurisdiction on January 23 and January 24.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the annual census counts as a means of determining federal funding to address homelessness.

Atlanta Mission Marketing Director Rachel Reynolds said homeless census counts are a vital tool in the ongoing efforts to address the needs of the homeless community.

"We see it as a great snapshot of what's going on in the homeless population in Atlanta. Are there things we're missing? Are there things we need to pay attention to?" Reynolds explained.

While Fulton County officials recorded 337 homeless individuals in 2023, Butler believes the number of homeless individuals living in their jurisdiction is much higher.

"So, we are actually asking the public if you know where a homeless encampment is, let us know where those are," Butler said, "So, we can map those before January 23."