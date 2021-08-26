Fulton County expands COVID-19 rental assistance program

article

If you live in Fulton County and need help making ends meet because of COVID-19, more help is on the way.

Now, qualifying residents outside the city of Atlanta can receive up to 18 months of rental assistance effective immediately.

Wednesday, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts along with other county leaders announced it would expand the county's COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program.

"I"m excited today to announce that Fulton County is removing the cap on maximum rental assistance per month that a renter can receive and expanding the number of months eligible for assistance up to 18 months," Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said.

Fulton County leaders say the expansion was necessary because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"There are hundreds of constituents in Fulton county that are continuing to fall behind," Deputy Chief Operating Officer Pamela Roshell said.

The expansion means people who qualify can get up to a year and a half of rental assistance. Previously, the county could only give six months of assistance with a maximum of $9,000.

"We will be able to divert even more evictions. We'll be able to divert homelessness for families here in Fulton County," Pitts said.

Fulton County leaders say if you've already applied for the program and gotten help in the past, they will contact you and apply the extra assistance to your case.

Leaders say the expanded rental help doesn't just benefit tenants, it also helps landlords.

"This is a win-win not only for our tenants, but it is economic support for our landlords, many of whom are providing affordable housing in our community," Roshell said.

The county has already helped more than 2,000 people who were struggling to pay rent and they're currently processing 6,000 applications.

If you do qualify for the rental assistance, you can apply on the Fulton County website.

