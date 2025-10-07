Fulton County detention officer stabbed by inmate, sources say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County detention officer was hospitalized after being stabbed by an inmate.
What we know:
According to a source, members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners were notified of the stabbing inside the jail.
FOX 5 Atlanta also observed multiple members of the sheriff's office at Grady Memorial Hospital. The condition of the detention officer is unknown at this time.
What we don't know:
At this time, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office has not released information about the incident.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional information. At this time, they have not responded to FOX 5 Atlanta's request for information.
Dig deeper:
The Fulton County Jail has come under fire in recent years for severe overcrowding, crumbling infrastructure and unsafe conditions.
Federal investigators say inmates are frequently exposed to violence, unsanitary living spaces, inadequate medical and mental-health care and excessive uses of force by staff.
More than 30 people have died in county custody since 2021, prompting lawsuits, public outcry and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the jail to be in violation of inmates’ constitutional rights.