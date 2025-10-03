Fulton County Jail ignored warnings about inmate's mental health before attack, family says

The Brief The family of the inmate charged in the recent attack at the Fulton County Jail says the judicial system has failed them as well. The family of 27-year-old Shania White say she had just had a baby and was mentally ill. The family says they told jail and court officials that White was mentally ill, but nobody listened, and they put her in a cell with another mentally ill inmate.



The family of an inmate accused in a violent attack at the Fulton County Jail says the system failed her and ignored repeated warnings about her mental health.

What we know:

Shania White, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence after deputies discovered an attack on another inmate, 20-year-old Tyrianna Ledbetter, last Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Her aunt, Tiffany Patton, said she told jail and court officials that White was mentally ill but no one listened. "Y'all got to put her in the hospital. She needs help. I am afraid for her in my house. I am afraid for me and my son. What do you think is wrong? She's hearing things. You can see something is attacking her," Patton said.

Patton, 42, said she loves her niece but feared for her own safety as White’s mental illness worsened. She said White often used drugs to mask her condition and had been hospitalized more than five times since moving to Atlanta last November. White gave birth to a baby in July, just days before being booked into the Fulton County Jail. Patton is now raising the baby and plans to adopt her.

Patton believes jail officials should never have housed White with another inmate struggling with mental illness. "I’m hurt for both of them because that's mental health mixed with mental health and y'all put them in a box together. That's like mixing oil and water. What do you think is gonna happen?" she said.

She said she only learned about the attack by watching FOX 5 news. "Still to this day, nobody reached out and told me nothing," Patton said. "They faulted her for what she did, now who gets the fault for what they didn't do because somebody failed somewhere. I feel in my heart that it took a long time for them to even realize something went wrong here. Where were y'all? Who’s gonna punish y'all now?"

What's next:

The family wants the Justice Department or another outside agency to investigate conditions inside the jail. A spokesperson for Sheriff Patrick Labat’s office said the agency had answered all the questions it planned to answer regarding the ongoing investigation.