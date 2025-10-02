Family of injured Fulton County inmate to hold press conference

The Brief Fulton inmate Marianna Ledbetter, 20, critically injured in cell assault. Cellmate Shania White, 27, charged with assault, battery, and evidence tampering. Family hires attorney, plans news conference demanding accountability.



The family of a 20-year-old Fulton County inmate who was critically injured in an attack inside the jail is speaking out as another inmate faces charges in the case.

What we know:

Authorities said Marianna Ledbetter was assaulted last week inside her cell and remains hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital. An arrest warrant states she suffered brain damage and has shown no neurological responses. She was found on her cell bed with a hematoma on her forehead and eye, as well as redness around her neck.

Deputies have charged her 27-year-old cellmate, Shania White, with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

Ledbetter’s mother provided FOX 5 with a photo of her daughter and said the family is devastated, demanding answers about how such an attack was able to happen.

A former Fulton County jailer who worked at the facility for three decades told FOX 5 that the incident points to management and operational failures, which have already been cited in federal reports about the jail.

What's next:

The Ledbetter family has hired an attorney and, along with local activists, plans to hold a news conference at 1p.m. Thursday to call for accountability.

The backstory:

Fulton County’s Rice Street Jail has long been plagued by serious problems ranging from violence to understaffing and deteriorating infrastructure.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice released a scathing civil rights report declaring the jail’s conditions "inhumane, violent and hazardous," citing frequent stabbings, unchecked use of force, and inadequate medical and mental health care for inmates.

Compounding the problem, the jail has been chronically understaffed — in some shifts, vacancy rates reportedly reached above 70 percent — leaving large housing units unsupervised and contributing to an environment where violence can flourish.

In response, Fulton County entered into a federal consent decree in early 2025. The agreement mandates sweeping reforms to safety, cleanliness, staffing, medical services and oversight, with regular monitoring and public reporting.

The county’s Board of Commissioners also approved a $1.1 billion renovation plan for the jail in August 2025. The plan aims to repair chronic infrastructure issues and improve conditions, but critics argue that a full rebuild may ultimately be necessary.

These longstanding issues have fueled distrust and organized calls for accountability, especially in light of more recent incidents like the critical assault on inmate Marianna Ledbetter.