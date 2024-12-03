Fulton County DA Fani Willis ordered to release records after default judgment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis violated Georgia’s Open Records Act when her office failed to turn over records to a conservative government watchdog group related to communications between her office and Special Counsel Jack Smith as well as the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. A Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled that Willis must turn over those records to Judicial Watch. In addition, the DA’s office could be on the line for legal fees in the case.

"Fani Willis is something else. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years, and this is the first time in our experience a government official has been found in default for not showing up in court to answer an open records lawsuit," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a release on Tuesday. "Judicial Watch looks forward to getting any documents from the Fani Willis operation about collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (FOX 5)

The default judgment was ordered after Willis’ office failed to respond to the lawsuit filed in March.

WIllis' office has not yet commented on the lawsuit.