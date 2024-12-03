Judge to hear arguments in Senate committee's attempt to subpoena Fani Willis

article

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will be back in the spotlight on Tuesday with another attempt to stop a subpoena forcing her to testify before the Georgia Senate committee investigating her.

On Tuesday, a Fulton County Superior Court judge will hear arguments in the fight between Willis and the committee.

The subpoenas, issued by the State Senate Special Committee on Investigations, seek Willis' testimony and documents related to her ongoing investigation into 2020 election interference and her relationship with Nathan Wade, a former special prosecutor.

Willis and her legal representation have argued that the subpoena's broad demands for documents would harm the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his allies. She requested a permanent injunction to prevent enforcement of the subpoenas by the committee.

"I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law," Willis previously told FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo. "I’ve said it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally."

In September, the same judge denied an emergency motion by Willis to stop her appearance, saying that the time requested by the committee "has passed" and that, while the chairman of the committee announced that it had already hired someone to enforce the subpoena after Willis' no-show, they have not yet taken action to enforce the subpoena.

Now the committee is asking the judge to require that Willis comply with the subpoena or find her in contempt.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday afternoon at the Fulton County Courthouse.

What led to the Fani Willis probe

In January, Willis was accused by one of the defendants in the Georgia election interference case of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, she was alleged to have financially benefited from this relationship and the investigation into former President Donald Trump and his associates for their purported interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Following three months of contention and multiple days of testimony, Fulton County Superior Court Judge McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade must step aside for the case to proceed in Fulton County. Wade tendered his resignation shortly thereafter.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Throughout the ordeal, neither Willis nor Wade admitted any wrongdoing.

Last month, a different court canceled a hearing to decide if Willis could continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against President-elect Donald Trump.

In a one-line order with no further explanation, the Georgia Court of Appeals said that the hearing "is hereby canceled until further order of this Court."