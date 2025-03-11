Fulton County courthouse shooting: Remembering the tragedy 20 years later

On March 11, 2005, a routine day at the Fulton County Courthouse turned into a horrific tragedy when Brian Nichols overpowered a deputy, stole a gun, and fatally shot three people inside the courthouse before leading law enforcement on a violent, day-long crime spree.

Today, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat released a statement reflecting on the tragedy, honoring the lives lost, and recognizing the sacrifices of law enforcement. "This day serves as a painful reminder of the risks our public servants take every day to protect our community. The bravery, courage, and ultimate sacrifice made by Sgt. Teasley will never be forgotten," Labat said.

What Happened on March 11, 2005?

The morning of the attack, Brian Nichols was being escorted to his retrial for rape and other charges when he overpowered a sheriff’s deputy, took her gun, and entered the courthouse. In a matter of minutes, he fatally shot Superior Court Judge Rowland Barnes and court reporter Julie Brandau inside the courtroom before escaping.

As Nichols fled, he shot and killed Deputy Sgt. Hoyt Teasley outside the courthouse. He then stole multiple vehicles, carjacked several people at gunpoint, and disappeared into the city.

That night, Nichols shot and killed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent David Wilhelm, stealing his badge, gun, and vehicle.

After eluding police for nearly 26 hours, Nichols was ultimately captured after he took a woman, Ashley Smith, hostage in her Duluth apartment. She convinced him to surrender peacefully, and law enforcement took him into custody the next morning.

The Victims

The courthouse attack claimed the lives of:

Judge Rowland Barnes, 64 – Fulton County Superior Court Judge

Julie Brandau, 46 – Court reporter

Deputy Sgt. Hoyt Teasley, 43 – Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy

David Wilhelm, 40 – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent

The Aftermath and Trial

Following his capture, Nichols was charged with 54 counts, including four counts of felony murder. Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but in 2008, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole after the jury deadlocked on the death sentence.

The shooting exposed major security vulnerabilities at the courthouse, leading to increased safety measures in court buildings across the country.

Why This Matters Today

Two decades later, the Fulton County Courthouse shooting remains one of Atlanta’s darkest days. The tragedy highlighted the dangers law enforcement officers face daily, as well as the critical need for courtroom security. Sheriff Labat reaffirmed his department’s commitment to honoring the fallen and ensuring the safety of the justice system.

FULL STATEMENT FROM FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF

"Today marks the 20th anniversary of a tragedy that befell the Fulton County Courthouse. We pause to reflect on the devastating events that occurred on March 11, 2005, when Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Hoyt Teasley was fatally shot and killed while bravely pursuing a suspect responsible for a deadly rampage inside the courthouse, also fatally wounding Superior Court Judge Rowland Barnes and court reporter Julie Brandeau, and critically wounding another sheriff’s office deputy.

"Sgt. Teasley’s heroic actions, along with the tireless efforts of law enforcement and judicial partners, ultimately led to the apprehension of the suspect and brought closure to this heartbreaking case. This day serves as a painful reminder of the risks our public servants take every day to protect our community. The bravery, courage, and ultimate sacrifice made by Sgt. Teasley will never be forgotten.

"We remain eternally grateful to our law enforcement officers, judicial partners, and first responders who work daily to ensure the safety and security of our justice system. Today, we honor the memory of the fallen and reflect on the importance of unity, strength, and commitment to justice."Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat