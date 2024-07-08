Former Fulton County clerk claims sexual harassment, retaliation in federal lawsuit

article

A former Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts employee has filed a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, after she says one of her superiors made unwanted sexual advances toward her and sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit, filed by Karen Webb in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia last Wednesday, states that the unwanted advances began in June 2022.

Nicholas Cotten named in federal sexual harassment lawsuit

The suit claims Nicholas Cotten, who was serving as the Chief Deputy Clerk at the time, sexually assaulted Webb, with Cotten allegedly pushing her over a desk and forcing himself on her while she continually told him, "No." The lawsuit also claims he put his hands between her legs, asking her if she had any underwear on.

According to the lawsuit, Cotten also sent sexually explicit photos with requests to reciprocate. The lawsuit also claims Cotten made repeated overtures towards Webb, asking for sex.

The lawsuit also states Webb was told by Cotten that he had reserved a hotel room during a company Christmas party and requested that she stay the night with him.

Cotten would then show up at Webb’s church and outside her child’s daycare, according to the lawsuit.

Lawsuit claims retaliation at Fulton County Clerk’s office

In the suit, Webb states that she told a human resource representative that Cotten, being in a more senior position, would attempt to make her look like an "angry Black woman." The lawsuit claims the HR representative reportedly told her she would need more evidence for them to do anything about it.

Webb says she was then singled out for tardiness and was transferred to a work location up to 45 minutes away, in what she believed was retaliation.

In August 2023, Webb says she went directly to Fulton County Clerk, Ché Alexander, about the sexual advances and what she perceived to be retaliation by Fulton County Clerk's HR representative, Antoine White. That same month, she also filed an EEOC complaint.

Webb reportedly resigned in June.

Karen Webb’s Title VII lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Fulton County discriminated against her on the basis of sex. She claims a hostile work environment, discrimination, and retaliation.

She is asking the court for the pay she believes she missed out on due to Cotten's actions and Fulton County's inaction, as well as for damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

Webb had been an employee with the Fulton County Clerk’s office since March 2022.

She has asked for a jury trial.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Fulton County Clerk's office for comment, but have not heard back as of this posting.