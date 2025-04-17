Fulton County approves childcare pilot program for government employees

article

The Brief A newly-approved pilot program would give participating Fulton County employees up to $500 a month to help pay for childcare expenses. Officials say they hope to get more workers back into the office and spur economic activity Downtown. The pilot program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and is set to start in July.



Fulton County leaders have greenlet a program aimed at helping government employees with childcare expenses.

The pilot program would give participating employees up to $500 a month to help pay for daycare costs.

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved the program at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it's in response to a survey conducted by the county's Department of Human Resources that child care-related costs averaged about $1,600 a month per child.

The program is also expected to spur economic activity around Downtown Atlanta and get more workers back into the office.

As part of the program, employees will be able to get a reimbursement of up to $500 for any child care at a facility within a 1.5-mile radius of the Fulton County Government Center on Pryor Street.

Some commissioners say the radio should be expanded up to 10 miles and be applied to workers' homes as well.

What's next:

The pilot program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and is set to start in July.

The county is also planning to implement a separate child care program near the Rice Street Jail to help recruit officers working at the facility.