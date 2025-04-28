Fulton County greenlights $76.8M mixed-use development project in Oakland City

The Brief Fulton County approved a $76.8-million mixed-use development on Woodrow Street, near the BeltLine in Oakland City, which will include over 300 apartment units and 20,000 square feet of retail space. Develop Fulton plans to allocate 20% of the units for affordable housing. The project, funded by private investors, is expected to generate significant property tax revenue and create construction jobs, with completion targeted for early 2027.



A southwest Atlanta community is about to get some new neighbors.

Fulton County approved a multi-million-dollar plan to build hundreds of new apartment homes on Woodrow Street, near the BeltLine in the Oakland City section.

What we know:

The development will include retail space.

Develop Fulton, the county’s development authority, says 20% of the project will be set aside for affordable housing.

What they're saying:

Khayla McClinton, who lives in the area, says the new complex could benefit her neighborhood as long as it’s affordable.

"I don’t think it’s a bad thing," McClinton said. "There are plenty of people over here who could use affordable housing, so why not give it to them?"

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fulton County has approved a $76.8-million mixed-use development on Woodrow Street, near the BeltLine in Oakland City.

"Over 300 units of apartments, 66 units of affordable/attainable housing," said Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall.

The developer will set aside 20-percent of the units for affordable housing and build 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Hall says the project will help spur economic growth in a part of the city builders often overlook.

Why you should care:

"There hasn’t been the same level of investment that we’ve seen on the Northeast side of the BeltLine," Hall said. "This will offer housing, not only for all price points, but it will also bring jobs and retail that you don’t have in this part of town."

Hall says the development will create new construction jobs and bring in more property taxes.

"In the first year, this will generate $640,000 in taxes, which could add up to millions over the years," Hall said.

Kayla Kotellos, who lives nearby, hopes gentrification won’t mean rising costs.

"I think it’s a good idea," Kotellos said. "But, I do think revitalizing the areas we live in is important."

Meaux Palmer, also a resident, hopes the complex could breathe new life into the community. But, he has reservations.

"Building new structures like that, I think, could be helpful," Palmer said. "They say it’s going to be affordable housing, but they don’t always end up that way. But, if the building is not going to be at any cost to the people already living here, I think that could be a good thing."

The builder, Woodfield Development, will get several million in tax incentives.

Hall says taxpayers will not have to shell out any money. He says private investors will fund the project.

The county hopes the developer will break ground this summer and open the complex in early 2027.