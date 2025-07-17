Fulton County allocates $1.3M to boost arts in underserved communities

The Brief Fulton County approved $1.3 million in arts funding to support 159 organizations and artists, focusing on underserved areas to expand access to cultural experiences. Funding targets Districts 1, 2, and 5, with initiatives like concerts, exhibitions, and workshops, supported by outreach efforts including technical assistance and professional development. The CFS program promotes collaboration between government and nonprofits, enhancing community access to arts and fostering economic vitality.



The Fulton County Board of Commissioners has approved $1.3 million in arts funding as part of its Fiscal Year 2025 Contract for Services (CFS) program, supporting 159 nonprofit organizations, public entities, major arts groups, and individual artists across the county.

What we know:

The funding, approved during the board’s June 18 meeting, aims to expand access to arts programming—particularly in historically underfunded areas—while strengthening the county’s creative economy. Award amounts range from $1,000 to $16,000 and will support community events and initiatives such as concerts, exhibitions, arts classes, artist residencies, festivals, and public workshops scheduled throughout 2025.

Funding was strategically directed to organizations in Districts 1, 2, and 5—areas that have received less investment in the past. To increase access and participation, the Department of Arts and Culture expanded its outreach through technical assistance workshops, professional development series, and grant-readiness training.

What they're saying:

"This year’s awards reflect the deep commitment we share to uplifting all corners of our creative community," said Fulton County Board Chairman Robb Pitts. "Our goal remains clear: to ensure that every resident in Fulton County has access to meaningful cultural experiences."

"Approval of this funding for our partners affirms the county’s continued commitment to the arts," said David Manuel, Director of Arts and Culture. "Through this support, we are able to continue to nurture creativity, expand access, and invest in local artists and organizations."

The CFS program fosters collaboration between government and nonprofit sectors to provide residents with lifelong access to arts and cultural programming.

"Fulton County’s arts funding is not just about performances—it’s about access, community healing, and economic vitality," said Imara Canady, Interim Chair of the Fulton County Arts Council. "We’re proud to support projects that reflect the cultural richness of every district, from South Fulton to Sandy Springs."

What's next:

Applications for the FY2026 CFS cycle will open in November. Artists, schools, municipalities, and organizations interested in future funding are encouraged to participate in upcoming workshops throughout the year.

What you can do:

More information is available at fultonarts.org or by emailing arts.culture@fultoncountyga.gov. Updates and additional news can be found at fultoncountyga.gov or on social media at @FultonInfo.