Fulton commissioner Dana Barrett announces run for Secretary of State

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  January 8, 2026 7:51am EST
The Brief

    • Dana Barrett is running for Georgia Secretary of State.
    • She represents Fulton County District 3.
    • The race includes multiple Democratic and Republican candidates.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett has announced her bid to run for Georgia Secretary of State.

What we know:

Barrett was elected to the commission in 2022 after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Lee Morris. She currently represents District 3, which includes Buckhead, Sandy Springs, and Midtown.

Before running to serve as Georgia’s top election official, Commissioner Barrett says she successfully blocked a MAGA takeover of Georgia elections, fought to bring down healthcare costs in her district, and worked tirelessly to fix the overcrowding crisis at Fulton County Jail. 

She joins a crowded field of candidates that includes Democrats Penny Brown Reynolds and Adrian Consonery Jr., along with Republicans Tim Fleming, Gabriel Sterling, Vernon Jones, and Kelvin King.

The Source

  • Information for the above comes from a press release from Barrett and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

