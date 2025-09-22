Judge Penny Reynolds running for Georgia Secretary of State

The Brief Judge Penny Brown Reynolds announced her candidacy for Georgia Secretary of State Friday. If elected, Reynolds would be the first Democrat in 20 years to serve as Secretary of State. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week he is running for Governor.



Judge Penny Brown Reynolds announced Friday she is running for Georgia Secretary of State, entering a race that is beginning to take shape.

What we know:

If elected, Reynolds would be the first Democrat in 20 years to serve as Secretary of State.

Her announcement comes after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed last week that he is running for governor.

Reynolds running for state office

What they're saying:

Judge Reynolds told FOX 5’s Deidra Dukes, "I'm running because I believe in Georgia, because of a calling to bring people together and use my experience to make things better."

Reynolds said she will work to restore public trust, expand access to Georgia elections, prioritize supporting small businesses and streamline government operations if elected.

While Democrats have made inroads in Georgia, it has been several years since the party has won statewide office.

Reynolds will officially launch her campaign next month with kickoff events across the state aimed at engaging voters at the grassroots level.

"I don't care whether you vote red, blue, or you don't vote at all. I'm going to every county because I believe at its base level, all of us as Georgians, we want to see something different. I am that difference. I'm going to reach people where they are. And you know what I'm going to do, to listen to people," said Reynolds.

Experience and qualifications

The backstory:

Reynolds has spent decades in public service as a former state judge, attorney for former Governor Roy Barnes, ordained pastor, and educator.

She also served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Biden administration.

"Everything that I've done from being a lawyer, a judge, a person who's run a federal agency, knowing how to collaborate with others. And then I'm the granddaughter of a farmer. Our state of Georgia, our businesses are on the backs of our farmers. So, I think I have a great combination for such a time as this, to be the leader for this occasion," Reynolds explained.

Race for Georgia Secretary of State

Big picture view:

Reynolds joins a growing field of candidates, which includes former C.O.O. Gabe Sterling, who entered the Republican primary after leaving the Secretary of State's office in August. Kelvin King, an Air Force veteran, is also running as a Republican.