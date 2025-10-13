Vernon Jones announces campaign for Georgia Secretary of State

article

Former state representative Vernon Jones has announced he’s running to become Georgia’s next Secretary of State.

Vernon Jones for Secretary of State

What we know:

Jones, a former Democrat who switched parties in 2021, announced his campaign early Monday morning through a press release and a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his announcement, Jones said, "I’ll protect your vote, cut red tape for small businesses, and bring accountability back to government."

Jones, 61, said his platform focuses on securing paper ballots, strengthening voter ID laws, and limiting mail-in ballots.

He pledged to "deliver accountability to the people of Georgia."

Who is Vernon Jones?

The backstory:

Jones served multiple terms in the Georgia House of Representatives, in addition to two terms as DeKalb County’s first Black CEO. He declared himself a Republican in January 2021, at the end of his final term in the state House.

In 2022, Jones challenged Governor Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination before dropping out and endorsing David Perdue. He later ran for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, but lost to Mike Collins in the GOP primary.

Jones has called himself a "longtime ally" of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him during his congressional bid.

Race for Georgia Secretary of State

Big picture view:

Jones joins a growing field of candidates, which includes former C.O.O. Gabe Sterling, who entered the Republican primary after leaving the Secretary of State's office in August. Kelvin King, an Air Force veteran, is also running as a Republican. Judge Penny Brown Reynolds is running for the office as a Democrat.