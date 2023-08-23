Fugitive wanted for murder, armed robbery arrested in DeKalb County

article

A Lithonia man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a deadly robbery all over a cellphone earlier this month.

Jeremy Rashaad Baker, 32, was charged with murder and armed robbery.

Baker is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Rayshaad Christopher Jones and robbing 27-year-old Camri Tyeisha Davis on Aug. 2, according to arrest warrants out of DeKalb County.

Jones and Davis went to Baker’s residence along Rogers Trace in Lithonia to confront him about missing property, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says. The warrant states Baker and three others took Davis’ iPhone at gunpoint.

The two ended up in a heat argument during which shots were fired.

Jones was struck and rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Baker was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail where he was being held Wednesday without bond.