Fugitive wanted for armed robbery shot dead by Fulton County police

A man wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault was shot and killed by Fulton County police officers Thursday after fleeing from authorities at a property known for drug activity, officials said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to a report of suspicious individuals loitering outside 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Fulton County Government. Upon arrival, police encountered several people in the parking lot. When officers attempted to make contact, one individual, identified as Damario Smith, fled on foot.

Authorities said Smith ran to a nearby vehicle. Officers ordered him to turn the vehicle off and show his hands. Smith refused to comply, then reached down and produced a handgun, prompting officers to fire their weapons, according to officials.

Officers immediately performed CPR on Smith. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Smith had been out on bond since 2022 with an ankle monitor, but officials said he had removed the monitor and had been on the run.

What we don't know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department has also confirmed that it is assisting with the investigation.

The Source Information for the above story provided by Fulton County Police Department, GBI and Atlanta police. It has been updated since its original publication.



